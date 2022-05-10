latest-news, dance, DanceSport

Two local Mandurah students have their sights set on success as they prepare to compete in DanceSport, an internationally recognised competition in the style of Latin dancing and ballroom. Edward Lillis and Nikitta Harris are year 9 and 10 students respectively at Mandurah Catholic College. The two are coached by Australian champions Brodie Barden and Lana Skrgic-de Fonseka, and their training will not only prepare the pair for WA competitions, but three interstate competitions later in the year. Edward began dancing at age 11 when he was offered a dance scholarship from DanceZone WA, and Nikitta has been dancing since age 7 and has already achieved state and national championships. The Mandurah competition, held on June 4 at the Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre, will give Edward and Nikitta a chance to polish their skills in their hometown. "We love competing in Mandurah, it's like a home game for us. In our sport we usually have to travel a fair bit to Perth for coaching and competitions." Edward said. DanceZone studio principal Debbie Godenzi said Edward and Nikitta "have what it takes to win championships".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175391440/16e55f4a-d37a-471b-b037-f7b15a5e8bfa.JPG/r0_1162_3024_2871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg