The Mandurah Australian Defence Force Reserve and Cadet facilities will get an upgrade if the Coalition is re-elected. An investment of $3.67 million will go towards upgrading infrastructure to ensure fit-for-purpose facilities for cadets in Mandurah and the Peel region. On Wednesday, Assistant Minister for Defence and Canning MP Andrew Hastie presented a new Australian flag to 707 Squadron, Australian Air Force Cadets at Coodanup College. Mr Hastie said it was a pleasure to present the new flag to the Squadron and spoke to cadets about the election commitment. "I have always been a strong supporter of cadet programs in the Peel region - I was a cadet myself, and I know that involvement in cadets will help kids build the character and skills to meet their future life and career goals," he said. "Cadet programs are especially important as a youth development opportunity for disadvantaged young people in our area. "There will also be numerous business opportunities for local industry and suppliers and contractors through the development and delivery of the project. "I know first-hand that cadets provide young Australians with opportunities to lead, grow, and serve our country." Read more: Subject to the necessary approvals being achieved, construction is scheduled to commence in 2022-23. The investment is part of the Coalition's $1 billion cadet expansion program.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/61ae4b70-2f09-4811-92c6-6a85343c59a8.jpg/r0_137_2048_1294_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg