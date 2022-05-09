Mandurah work colleagues set to share $1.8 million Lotto win

latest-news,

A group of nine Mandurah work colleagues will share WA's Division One prize from Saturday Lotto's $20 million Superdraw. Worth $1.8 million, the winning ticket, purchased from Woodley's Central Newsagency and Lottery Centre in Mandurah, was among 11 Division One wins across the nation. "We've been buying lottery tickets together for nine years, we're like a little family," said the winner. "We picked the numbers based on our favourite numbers and birthdays." Store Owner Wayne Woodley said they were absolutely ecstatic with the win. "We haven't won big for about eight or nine years and to sell a winning ticket for both a Division One and Division Two prize in Saturday's draw is very exciting," he said. "They do say when it rains it pours, and we're stoked to have broken our drought." This week, players have the chance to upsize their prizes with the Monday and Wednesday Lotto Cashcade. If there is no Division One winner, the $1 million prize is shared between Divisions 2-6. Tickets are available until 6pm on the day of the draw from Lotterywest in-store, online or via the app. Lotterywest encourages all players to play responsibly.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Vb9PmYeLMjRC7MBvZsS7YL/0610ca5a-af2d-4b00-8bda-5989048896db.jpg/r4_99_1896_1168_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg