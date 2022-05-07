latest-news,

Police hold welfare concerns for 31-year-old Mandurah woman Marisha Ugle and her 4-month-old child, who haven't been seen since April 28. Ms Ugle and her child were last seen at a shopping centre in Madeley, but usually reside at a residence in the Mandurah area. Neither have been sighted since, nor have they returned to their Mandurah home. Ms Ugle is described as being 150cm tall with a slim build, light brown hair and brown eyes. It is understood Ms Ugle may attend addresses in the Mirrabooka and Midland areas. Anyone who sees Ms Ugle is asked to contact police on 131 444.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/773aa76c-ea09-4da1-97cf-9d0ea541e763.jpg/r0_36_448_289_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

