latest-news,

Madora Bay local Shane Tighe is an avid runner, and after completing a half-marathon in early 2022, he decided to complete the Perth Ultra Marathon to raise funds for the Perth Homeless Support Group. The event was Shane's first ever 50km run, and first time fundraising through his running. Shane said he decided to partake in the hopes his contribution would help the organisation in its efforts to relieve the stress on those experiencing homelessness by providing basic needs and access to other services available. Perth Homeless Support Group is run by volunteers from a diverse background, and through the marathon, Shane was able to donate an impressive $5000 to the cause. Shane said he had next set his sights on the possibility of competing in a triathlon. "In the meantime, you might spot me on my morning jog on the beach path from Madora Bay through San Remo and on to the Mandurah Foreshore," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/b4b25d57-cda1-4f48-a8eb-f05c1f1254d1.jpeg/r0_172_2048_1329_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Madora Bay local Shane Tighe raises $5000 for Perth Homeless Support Group