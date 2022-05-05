latest-news,

The Parks and Wildlife Service has issued a Smoke Alert for southern parts of the Peel region including Pinjarra and extending to an area between Cockburn and Mandurah. The smoke is the result of Parks and Wildlife Service and private property prescribed burns in the area. The smoke is expected to clear overnight. WHAT TO DO: KEEP UP TO DATE: Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins. During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/ec688816-0ffa-49f3-be71-fd0943a96720.jpg/r0_59_1170_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Smoke alert issued for Pinjarra and Mandurah