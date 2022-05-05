latest-news,

A truck carrying 4000 litres of water-based paint has rolled over on Old Coast Road just before the Dawesville bypass intersection. A representative from DFES told the Mail the rollover was reported by police at 11am as a single truck rollover, and two appliances from Falcon Volunteer Fire and Rescue attended the scene around 11.20am. "The local council has arranged to have a crane deal with the truck and the paint spill has been reported to the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation," the representative said. While DFES had no record of the condition of the driver, the representative said "no entrapment" was reported. The Mail has reached out to police media for comment. More to come.

