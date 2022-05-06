latest-news,

After years of lockdowns impacting artists touring in WA, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow is headed to Mandurah Performing Arts Centre (MANPAC). There will be an impressive lineup of talent set to hit the stage on June 3. Nikki Britton, who shot to fame for her raw, honest and hilarious sets - and also appeared on programs like How To Stay Married and The Project, is among those headed to the Peel. After having performed at MANPAC almost a decade ago, Nikki said she was keen to return. "From my set - I'm pretty high energy, I tell lots of personal stories that will make everybody very grateful they didn't live those stories," Nikki said "Generally - people will see a woman who is so excited to come to WA after this long and perform on stage after everything we've all been through." During COVID-19 lockdowns, Nikki, who tours 6-7 months per year, had to pivot and take comedy to different platforms. "I never want to host corporate trivia on zoom again," Nikki laughed. "A lot of incredible, innovative people have created online comedy gigs and we've had wonderful audience members tune in from loungerooms... but nothing beats getting to perform live at a beautiful venue like MANPAC." Nikki said the live comedy industry thrived on connection both with performer and audience, and audience with audience. "If everyone laughs, we're in it together - if no-one laughs, we're in it together. If someone snorts, spills their drink - it's magic you can only experience live." Those joining Nikki on the MANPAC stage are Daniel Connell, Anirban Dasgupta, Dane Simpson and Tor Snyder - a team Nikki said had "exquisite timing" and who "complimented each other's energy". "Not being able to tour for a while makes us so much more hungry to put on the absolute best show we can," Nikki said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/b3e99915-50e6-4fcc-9b6d-bbaaf8cf9ce8.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg