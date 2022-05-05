The quicker a patient receives a cancer diagnosis and starts treatment, the greater their chance for a better, more positive outcome. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare Cancer in Australia 2021 publication, early diagnosis also results in a greater chance of survival, with 70 per cent of all people diagnosed with cancer - excluding BCC and SCC skin cancers - surviving at least five years after diagnosis. Early cancer treatment and diagnosis are where oncology centres like GenesisCare play a vital role in many regional communities across Australia, including Mandurah. Since 2005, GenesisCare has built its reputation on providing high-quality integrated cancer care in areas of high unmet need, incorporating radiation therapy, chemotherapy and immunotherapy services, exercise physiology and allied health support. Its model goes beyond just treating cancer and is designed to address patients' and their carers' complex physical and emotional needs during the treatment journey. With 40 oncology centres around Australia, GenesisCare also recognises how important it is for regional and remote communities to access the latest technology and advanced techniques to treat cancer. GenesisCare Mandurah Centre leader Maryna van der Westhuizen, and the local team of doctors, nurses and allied health professionals provide integrated cancer care for residents of Mandurah and the surrounding areas. "It is a privilege to be able to provide radiation therapy services close to home for our patients in the Peel region. It is such a stressful time in their lives and definitely relieves some of the pressure not to have the extra burden of travelling to Bunbury or Perth for treatment," Ms van der Westhuizen said. "We also offer medical oncology and the latest high-end radiation therapy techniques in our Mandurah centre with state-of-the-art equipment. This is complemented by an exceptional team of doctors, clinical, and administrative staff." Regular checkups with a GP are an important method of early cancer detection and diagnosis, even if that's not the primary reason for an appointment. A GP may be able to notice an odd-looking spot and start the referral process to a specialist centre, such as GenesisCare. Patients advocating for their health and not being afraid to ask a question about something that has changed is also critical in catching cancer early. To learn more about GenesisCare Mandurah integrated oncology services, visit the website genesiscare.com/au/our-centres/mandurah-oncology.

GenesisCare Mandurah keeps care close to home

