Edenlife is a relaxed lifestyle community for over 50s nestled in Australind, developed, owned and operated by the Lester Group, a nationally well-respected residential land developer and commercial investor with a strong track record of delivering on commitments. With further communities in the planning phase throughout metro and regional centres, Australind is the first of a well-planned and featured community approach achieving a great balance between state-of-the-art facilities, beautiful homes and affordable living. Edenlife gives residents the ability to do as little or as much as they would like, with a broad range of facilities, including lawn bowls, cinema, an indoor heated pool, fitness centre and library, to name a few. "Not only do residents have exclusive access to resort-style facilities, we also offer no exit fees, and a real focus on environmental initiatives including solar power and a purpose-built recycling centre to help make a contribution to improving our collective environmental footprint," Edenlife CEO William Marshall said. Since early 2022, people have experienced some significant changes in coming to terms with the pandemic, including interruptions to business operations and, of course, the Western Australian economy across the board. "The significant surge in demand for the new and established homes has meant that sellers have been able to achieve much higher sale prices in a much quicker timeframe than initially anticipated," Mr Marshall said. With such a change has come real opportunity and challenges for older Australians when considering options for downsizing. Quicker settlements and subsequent changes in demand for new homes have, in turn, put real pressure on the building sector through shortage of supplies, staff and transport of materials. "In recent times, we have experienced a significant surge in buyers with around 50 homes either on-site or in the build," Mr Marshall said. "With such a surge in demand, we have brought on two more stages with construction started in February 2022. "In addition to the additional lots, Edenlife has also secured a further supply of new homes to assist in reducing delivery timeframes. With such market conditions, this is an ideal time for older Australians to make that downsizing decision, and Edenlife is here to assist." Even if downsizing isn't in your immediate plans, it is always good to think ahead. So, start the conversation now and explore available options. Edenlife has an easy-to-use checklist that helps to ask all the right questions and compare options. Phone Linda at Edenlife to have an obligation free chat and grab a copy of the list to kickstart your journey.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/EPJMFvETpvLvtfsQ9ZEeUX/3d28dddf-10a4-41e4-b50e-e855643f167c.png/r0_41_2000_1171_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Edenlife offers a new lifestyle

