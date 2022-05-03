Men charged for alleged beating cat on Peel farm

latest-news,

Two men working on a farm in the Peel region have been charged with animal cruelty after a video emerged of a cat being repeatedly beaten. It is alleged that a 28-year-old man attacked a small black cat, while a 27-year-old man filmed. The pair are in Australia on working visas, and were working on an farm in Hamel, where the incident occurred. It is believed the employer of the two men came across the video and reported it to police, leading to their arrest by Waroona Police on April 29. They were charged with two counts of animal cruelty. The men appeared before the Perth Magistrates Court on May 2 and were remanded in custody until their next appearance on May 11 - they did not enter a plea. The maximum penalty for an animal cruelty charge is a $50,000 fine and five years in prison. Report cruelty 24/7 on 1300 CRUELTY (1300 278 358) or at rspcawa.org.au

