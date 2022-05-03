latest-news,

After a phenomenal career and 120 fights under his belt, Mandurah boxing veteran Danny Heyes has retired with a bang at the Australian Masters Games with wins from both himself and four of his gym's boxers. When the Mail sat down to talk to Danny he made us promise the story wouldn't be about him - he said he wanted to focus on his fighters and their mind-blowing performances at the games. We promised him lightly with our fingers crossed, under the condition that we could recap some of the highlights of his career and work in the Peel and he reluctantly agreed. "I love the attention when I'm fighting in the ring, but I hate the attention outside the ring," Heyes laughed. Heyes' career resurged after he came out of a rough patch, brought on after winning and losing the Australian Title. Being open about his mental health with the members of his gym, Heyes said, had helped to open the lines of communication about mental health and wellbeing. Heyes decided that with the relaunch of his career he would compete in five more fights - with the last one to be a statement about how far he had come. "I fell into a deep depression - this fight was to show myself and my family that I've beaten depression. "I was really excited and happy to get out into the ring, but emotional at the same time." Heyes, along with Fighter Fit Boxing Gym members Karlee Hayes, Steve Walker, Paul Andrews and went up to the Perth Town Hall for the games, which ran from April 23-30. When he was sitting out the back preparing for his own fight instead of being out in the ring with his fighters, Heyes said he realised that was the reason he was ready to retire. "I couldn't go in the ring with them, I was out the back. I couldn't put 100 per cent of my focus into them because I was focusing on myself." When Heyes got into the ring himself he was met with a thunderous applause, with supporters from Bunbury to north of the river there to support him. His wife, Kelly, was in the corner of the ring with him and when he won his fight his children called him on Facetime. "The kids were really proud of me. They called me to say well done and were able to watch the fight from our friend's place." Then, one by one, the four other fighters from Fighter Fit took the ring and Heyes watched them work until they scored the win. "First up we had Steve stepping in the ring for his first boxing fight. He was straight into the 67kg novice final - it was a high-paced, quality bout. He won by unanimous decision. "Then Paul started the bout strong and overpowered his opponent with the referee stopping the fight in the first round. "On the final day we had Aaron who used his controlled aggression, setting up his attacks - Aaron stopped his opponent in the second round. "Finally we had Karlee - who had a high-paced bout that kept the crowd entertained. Karlee won by a split-second decision and gained herself another belt to add to her collection." Heyes said he couldn't help but feel overwhelming pride watching his fighters, and reflected on the hard work they had put in to get to that moment. "They were absolutely fantastic. I told them, 'that fight wasn't won today - it was won weeks ago', they won because they trained so hard week in and week out. "Each one of them was really nervous. They were all faced with fights they were supposed to lose on paper, but all of them won and I was absolutely blown away by them." After the fight, Heyes and the Fighter Fit team went back to their hotel in Perth and celebrated - but in a different way than expected. "We all went back to the hotel down the road and I thought we were all going to drink beers," Heyes laughed. "But we just went back and had some water and food. Having beers was the last thing I wanted, I just wanted to enjoy the moment and being around them."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/7d1bc302-f5ef-4057-9522-1459fe94b5ce.jpg/r0_115_1372_890_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg