After 25 years, Andy Scothern has ventured back into owning a brewery but this time around he gets to do it alongside his wife Jen. The couple had been seeking a career change so when Three Rivers Brewing Company came on the market they jumped at the chance to own the "hidden brewery" situated in Mandurah's industrial area. Only running the brewery for a little over a month they have already made some big changes including renovating the beer garden and opening seven days a week. Three Rivers is now open from 3pm to 8pm on Monday to Thursday and 12pm to 8pm on Friday to Sunday. "Before the brewery was run in a hobby status - I wanted to streamline it so we are open all the same time," Ms Scothern said. "As we are in the industrial area everyone closes around 3pm so it means workers can call in for a six pack or even a quick pint on the way home." Despite some changes what has stayed the same is the beers that residents have come to know and love over the past six years. However, in the future Mr Scothern hopes to create some new brews. "We are bringing back the White Knight, which customers have been asking about," he said. "I want to also make a hazy IPA as every brewery seems to have one and a porter. "Down the track we might want to do some cider but that's a whole other process." Read more: Currently living off grid on 13 acres in Baldivis, the pair wanted to bring the same ethos to Three Rivers. "The brewery isn't brand new and everything we use is repurposed - that's why this brewery rang true to us," Ms Scothern said. Mr Scothern said nothing goes to waste. "The finished grain goes down south for the chickens, and the hops and the yeast we use in the veggie patch at home," he said. "There's no waste that's not reused." He also mentioned that the brewery runs on solar power and he uses much less water than usual to make beer. As they settle into owning a business the pair are planning events for WA Beer Week. "Excitement is also brewing, with plans underway for our participation in June's WA Beer Week with a speed dating event to be held on June 4," Mrs Scothern said. Three Rivers also offer an event space for birthday, engagement or other parties, as well as tours of the brewery. Visit Three Rivers at 2/6 Harlem Place, Greenfields or go to 3riversbrewing.com.au

