latest-news, locallegend

The City of Mandurah's Local Legend for March, Mandurah Primary School principal Natasha Upcott, said she felt "proud and humbled" by the recognition. Ms Upcott has been teaching in Mandurah for 20 years and is a renowned advocate for women's and children's issues. The award celebrated her long history of community involvement and achievement. Ms Upcott has helped young victims of family violence through a program which delivers backpacks to families, making it easier for children to attend school. She integrated her experience as a board member of Pat Thomas House and the Peel Says No To Violence committee into her community initiatives. "The aim is to make Mandurah a better place, whatever my role is, and I love my job and the school community." Read more: Road safety has also been an issue at the forefront of Ms Upcott's advocacy not only at her school but within the broader community. The 'Being Safe, Being Seen' campaign was launched in 2015 following the death of two students involved in road accidents. The campaign raised awareness around speed throughout school zones and driver behaviour, as well as bike safety. It was launched at MPS and is now delivered at all schools in Mandurah. With Ms Upcott's leadership, a sustainable community garden was also established at the school. Mayor Rhys Williams said Mr Upcott was a passionate community leader who was very deserving of the win. "I am in awe of all the amazing initiatives that have come about under Natasha's leadership and guidance," Mayor Williams said. "She is a real community hero who works every day to make Mandurah a better place, and we are so lucky and thankful to have her in our community."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175391440/12b93c69-a8bb-4e2c-84f0-0ded771baa00.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg