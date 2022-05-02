latest-news,

Peel sexual assault victims currently face an hour or more journey to a forensic centre in Subiaco or a trip to the emergency department (ED). Just the thought of a long wait at the ED or heading all the way to Perth to an unknown service provider can be distressing - leaving victims less likely to report sexual assault. GP Down South and Allambee are pushing for investment in a specialist forensic sexual assault service as part of the proposed Peel Health Hub expansion. According to the Hub 2.0 business case, victims would be supported by one specialist case manager who partners with them through trauma recovery, specialists would be available on call, and patients would have access to ongoing therapeutic supports. This is expected to break down barriers to reporting and access to early counselling and support. Allambee is currently the only organisation in Peel able to navigate the complex factors relating to family domestic violence and sexual assault cases. Related: Allambee manager Nicci Lambert said it was seriously concerning that Peel residents didn't have access to a specialist forensic response after a sexual assault. "It is not realistic or acceptable to expect that someone who has experienced the horrific trauma of a sexual assault should then have to drive all the way to Perth to access forensic services," she said. "The forensic examination process is in itself a distressing enough process to experience, let alone having to travel that distance. "Many clients do not have access to transport to get themselves there or do not have a support person they feel comfortable with to attend with them and so simply choose not to proceed with this option." Mandurah senior sergeant Ross Blake said the earlier victims were able to access specialist sexual assault services the better the outcomes would be. "A closer service would mean a greater deal of support for that victim, and the ability to gain evidence and support them through any subsequent trial," he said. "If it's the same high quality as the Sexual Assault Resource Centre in Subiaco, without a shadow of a doubt it would be helpful having a facility closer." The calls come amid a surge in clients at the Hub. Ms Lambert revealed that since 2019 waitlists for Allambee's services had doubled. A number of factors had led to the increase in patients including: "Back in 2018, we would become concerned if our sexual assault services waitlist reached as high as 15 people and/or waiting times exceeded six to eight weeks," Ms Lambert said. "The waitlist for our sexual assault support service now averages between 50-60 people at any given point in time with people who are not in immediate crisis having to wait up to six to nine months for services. "Similarly, the waitlist for our children's sexual abuse service has doubled with currently 26 children and their families waiting five to six months for support." Related: It's a scene the National Association of Services against Sexual Violence (NASASV) sees all too often. NASASV chair Jo Sheehan-Paterson made mention of services being stretched to the limit, with wait times of several months and limited counselling sessions available. She also highlighted that victims living in large parts of Western Australia were not able to access a specialist sexual violence response. ''This is not just a women's issue," Ms Sheehan-Paterson said. ''We are talking about ensuring the safety and life chances of children who will become our nation's future citizens and whether we are willing to invest in initiatives that are needed to ensure specialist responses to support victims' recovery and prevent the widespread sexual assault of future generations.''

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/39ac0714-f737-455a-8c94-30725dd7f9f9.jpg/r0_264_4032_2542_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg