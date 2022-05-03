latest-news,

Underdog the Mandurah Storm Rugby League Club has had its first win of the season against the Ellenbrook Rabbitohs in round two of the 2022 season. The Storm fought tooth-and-nail in 2021, managing to score the club's first ever win. With the second round already holding the Storm's first win, the team has a renewed sense of determination for the games to come. Former coach and newly appointed club president Kade Spargo said it was a good feeling to see the team get an early win. "It was a refreshing feeling to get the first win early this year and it's great to see our new boys gelling with our returning players from last year," Spargo said. The club has managed to recruit new players to the side, who have already proved to be valuable additions. Read more: Kane Briggs joins the Mandurah Storm Rugby League Club for second year Lachlan Hardy took over the reins as coach this year, and he expressed his own excitement at the team's resilience and fight.' "It was an absolute cracker of a match up between our Storm and the Bunnies. As a coach it was an absolute joy to watch the lads go out and give it everything they had," Hardy said. "It was an excellent feeling for the team and club grabbing the first season win in only two rounds which shows promise for the rest of the season, especially after surprising the Sharks with a strong effort in game one and not backing down." Hardy added that the calibre at which teams were playing this year was worthy of large audiences, and said he hoped more people would come down to enjoy a game of rugby and cheer them on. "From my point of view it was an absolute first class game that I would happily pay NRL ticket prices to watch again. "I'd love to see more of the Mandurah community down in some purple and gold cheering the lads on on game day."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/ed462753-0286-4ce5-a67c-7709dfe72c78.jpg/r5_109_2042_1260_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg