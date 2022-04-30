latest-news,

After achieving the monumental goal of 500 SBL/NBL1 games last year, Mandurah Magic veteran Casey (Milo) Mihovilovich is getting ready to break the record for all-time games played. On April 30, Mihovilovich will play her 513th game with Magic, breaking the 512 game record in the women's competition held by Sue Williams. While she reflected on her time with the team, Mihovilovich said she felt, above all else, "grateful". "What I'm feeling is so grateful to so many people," she said. "Ex-players, friends, family, the community - I'm getting so many messages. And the club is trying to make this game just so special." A true team player, Mihovilovich said she wasn't the only one breaking the record - but everyone who had helped her along the way. "It's not my record, it's everyone's. That's what makes it even better and makes it mean so much." Read more: Mihovilovich has earned the title of Magic's "big sister", helping to welcome hundreds of women who have come through SBL/NBL1 and taking them under her wing. "My role in the team is not to make them better players - they do that themselves. But I can lead by showing the important message in the women's program that you have to be part of the community." When new players come through the team, Mihovilovich makes sure they feel like they are part of her family. "I invite them over to show them we're not just teammates - they're going to be like family members. "I'm going to hold them to account and I expect them to hold me and the rest of the team to account." Mihovilovich said what made Mandurah Magic so successful was the club culture and the genuine connections formed both on and off the court. "If we can play together and know each other really well that's going to show on the court. Everyone comments on the feeling they have that we're like sisters." With restrictions lifted for sport venues, hundreds are expected to flock to the game to watch Mihovilovich make history with her team. "I walked into training last night and so many people came up and were giving me hugs saying 'I can't wait to watch - I've got my tickets'. "I just thought... hopefully there's enough tickets I keep telling people to just get them at the door," she laughed. When it comes to the advice she passed down to fellow teammates and budding players, she said she had two gems of wisdom which had been given to her from her own basketball role models Brooke Burns and Megan Crane. "The first one is - you've got to push your body to limits you're uncomfortable with. "The second is - you have to be willing to sacrifice your own opinions and listen to others to really be the person you can be to the team." Mihovilovich's 513th game will take place on April 30 at Magic's home turf the Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre.

