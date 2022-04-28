latest-news, mandurah magic, basketball, injury, NBL

Mandurah Magic star Rachel Halleen is eager to get back onto the court next month after what she described as a "long off-season" recovering from ACL reconstruction surgery in September of last year. Halleen said she grew up playing both basketball and netball, but ultimately decided to follow her love for basketball that she had from a young age. The path to rehabilitation was not an unknown journey to Halleen who had previously put in recovery work after a knee injury in 2019. As a professional physiologist, Halleen said it was a strong support network which was instrumental to recovery. "I was back into running at week five, which isn't very common after the surgery that I had," Halleen said. "The process was a lot easier than I thought that it was going to be. I'm lucky that I work with a team of physios that had me doing all the right things from the get go." Despite successfully completing a full season of training with the rest of the team, Halleen said there was 'always a bit of nerves' when returning after an injury. "I didn't really think about my knee at all throughout the training session. It's just going to be getting over that mental aspect." With two more girls expected to join the team in coming months, Halleen said this season would be "super competitive", but she had her eyes on the prize for the team to win the championships. Despite the team having three wins under its belt, Halleen said they were "not playing their best basketball yet". "We're where we should be at the moment and it's good to get those early wins on the board. But other teams are also going to have changes to their roster as well. So if we can get the early wins, that's going to be good for us later down the track."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175391440/0a698c6f-6a9d-46b1-9ab0-019611ea2a15.jpeg/r0_329_540_634_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg