A young musician from Bridgetown has made it to the finals of Fairbridge Festival's Quest Songwriting Competition and will be in the running to win the chance to record in a professional recording studio. Charlie Youngson is the only finalist from the South West and is now battling it out for the top spot against 11 other competitors from suburbs within the Perth metro area. The 17-year-old solo artist creates an eclectic sound, producing and writing in a makeshift home studio, as well as playing a variety of instruments. The song writing competition, sponsored by Act Belong Commit, encourages young musicians to show off their skills within the theme of community involvement and mental health. The judges will decide based on song craft, structure, melody, lyrical content and story line and winners will be chosen for the categories of Song Craft and Song Performance in two age groups. Read more: The competition prizes include a professional photoshoot, performances at the 2023 Fairbridge Festival and Denmark Festival of Voice, mentoring with WAM and the opportunity to record in a studio at Elemental Sound. Head judge Rose Parker said submissions this year had already made a good impression. "Listening to the entrants for the Quest 2022 has unearthed some exciting young voices and writers," Ms Parker said. "It's always difficult and this year was no exception." Charlie will head up to Mount Lawley on Sunday, May 8, to perform in the finals at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA). Listen to Charlie's music: Instagram Youtube Spotify Apple Music Act Belong Commit Fairbridge Festival Quest Finals:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175391440/e34c3a6e-e60a-414d-a74b-830bd92fe86d.png/r0_315_1848_1359_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg