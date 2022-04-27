latest-news,

Mandurah could have extended trading hours by October with City councillors endorsing the proposed changes on Tuesday night. This has been an ongoing discussion with the City receiving a petition signed by more than 600 people to extend trading hours in January 2021. The proposed longer trading hours would allow stores to stay open until 9pm on Monday to Friday - three hours later than the current enforced closing time - and be open from 8am to 6pm on Sunday. This decision comes following a community engagement survey and Cost Benefit Analysis being undertaken. According to the Cost Benefit Analysis results, 76.3 per cent of the community support the proposed extended hours for general shops. This was backed up with 68.8 per cent of Mandurah Matters survey respondents supporting the change in hours. The extension is expected to provide a greater net benefit to the value of $11 million per annum. It also anticipates to reduce turnover leakage to areas outside of Mandurah, and online shopping. Related: As the meeting got underway, councillors heard deputations for and against the motion. Roll'd Mandurah shareholder Leonard Tan said the stores being open longer would increase foot traffic for his restaurant. "We're willing to pay higher rent for foot traffic but what is the point if all the shops are shut," he said. "The normalisation of trading hours will greatly increase activity and will give food and beverage operators more confidence to expand their businesses." MCS Security chief executive Paul Simmons was also in favour of the extended hours. "The proposed trading hours will assist us in giving employment opportunities to security guards in Mandurah," he said. "Security officers are dependent on volume of hours and the current trading times make it impossible to find hours needed to earn a living - retaining security officers is very difficult." Meanwhile, Shop, Distribution and Allied Employees WA Union representative Ben Harris said more time was needed to consider the results of the surveys. "To go to the model that is suggested is a mistake - it's an overreach to go from 70 hours to beyond what the metropolitan has." After hearing deputations, the motion to endorse the extension of retail trading hours from 70 hours to 85 hours per week was moved by deputy mayor Caroline Knight and seconded by Cr Ahmed Zilani. "Residents of Mandurah want flexibility on shopping... they have been eagerly waiting for extended trading hours for a long time," Cr Zilani said. "Our approval of officer recommendations will demonstrate Mandurah is open for business, which will attract more private investment opportunities in the near future." However, the suggested motion saw a comprehensive debate among councillors. Cr Jenny Green said not all surveys predicted what the community wants. "Take David Jones in the forum for instance - surveys showed it was what residents wanted but why is it now struggling," she said. "Think about that as you deliberate your decision. "This is ideology as opposed to reality." Mayor Rhys Williams said it was time Mandurah "grew up and aligned itself with Perth". "How do we justify some of the most restrictive trading hours when we push that Mandurah is open for business?" When it came time to vote, councillors - except for Jenny Green and Dave Schumacher - endorsed the move to extend Mandurah's retail trading hours. Council was asked to note that officers will work closely with the Peel Chamber of Commerce and Industry and businesses that may be adversely affected by the changes, through business support programs and initiatives. This will include access to grant funding opportunities that assist with business transformation during the transition period. Following officer recommendations, the City will lodge an application to the Department of Commerce for the Minister's consideration and approval. If approved by the Minister, extended trading hours will begin on October 1, 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/b171db29-891c-4243-bf66-372e518b54a5.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg