Less than a year from launch in July 2021, Jaste The Label has seen successes such as being featured in Vogue twice, with a third appearance set for June. At age 21, Jahan Stevenson's achievements have seen her live her dream of running her business full time, after she was able to quit her job. "It means a lot to me to be my own boss." Jaste also received its Australian Made license, which proudly verifies the fact that the garments are produced in Mandurah. To celebrate the one year anniversary, Jaste will be launching an exciting new collection, combining elegance and glamour. "Without giving too much away, we can guarantee the birthday collection will make our Jaste babes shine brighter than a diamond." Feeling overwhelmed by the environmental impact of the textile industry, Jahan incorporated a strong focus of sustainability, quality and versatility into her brand to create long lasting garments that can be enjoyed for years to come. Jahan has a strong understanding of the fashion world, coming from a family of designers and sewists, and aims to make a change on Australia's purchasing habits. "Celebrities have created an impression that it is wrong to repeat outfits," Jahan Stevenson said, explaining how easy it is create new looks by styling pieces in different ways. "Versatility is another big thing in our brand because it means you don't just have one outfit, you can wear that piece in so many ways. "That's another huge factor that contributes to ethical, sustainable, slow fashion because you don't have to keep buying items to create different looks. "I think people should experiment more with their wardrobes." Read more: In 2012 it was reported by Forbes that it takes giant fashion retailer Zara 10-15 days to produce a garment, from sketch to stores. As of 2019, this number was closer to six weeks in an attempt to slow down production. Still, Zara continues to release over 10,000 new designs per year. Jahan has reported that her customers have no issues waiting the two week period for their customised, handmade garments to be created, but notes that the mindset of many consumers is still lost in an age of immediacy, feeding the market demand for fast fashion. "The comfort and convenience of fast fashion brands makes them really appealing, you can be on trend for an affordable price, but at the end of the season, the garment may have worn out and you'll just have to be spending that money again and again." Jahan also acknowledged the disparity between quality and price. "Customers may be aware of the environmental and ethical issues with buying fast fashion, and would prefer to buy higher quality, long lasting pieces, but the higher prices puts them off." According to the Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment, the average person buys 27 kilos and discards 23 kilos of clothing per year, highlighting the pace and volume of fashion consumption. Additionally, constantly changing fashion cycles exacerbated by social media trends contribute to the quick turnover of wear to tear.

