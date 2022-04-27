  1. Home
Learn about maritime history, language, and arts in Mandurah

Participants in Zonta's English classes. Picture: Supplied.

Food truckin' for a cause

April 30

Come down to Novara Foreshore Falcon and have a great night out with family and friends. There is an awesome selection of food trucks for you to enjoy and some great music to listen to. Free giant games for the kids to enjoy. There will be donation cans around so if you can spare a dollar please drop it in the can to help out. The money will go towards Horse Power Peel.

Masterpieces 2K22

April 30-May 29

Be delighted, challenged and intrigued by the annual Masterpieces art competition and exhibition celebrating the depth of talent of Mandurah's emerging artists. Look out for practical art workshops leading into the exhibition specifically designed for young creatives. This exhibition runs 10am-4pm Wed-Sun.

Remarkable - Stories of Australians and their boats

Maritime stories: A snippet from a documentary titled 'Moogy's Yuki' that will be played at the Mandurah Museum in May. Picture: Supplied

May 4-31

The Mandurah Museum will be hosting an exhibition dedicated to Australia's love of local maritime history. The museum will exhibit three local stories, one being the mysterious disappearance of The Avaneta in 1968. It also includes a documentary titled 'Moogy's Yuki' (Moogy's Bark Canoe) for visitors to enjoy. The museum is open Tuesday to Friday from 10am - 4pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 11am - 3pm.

English lessons

May 2

For those members of the culturally and linguistically diverse community, the Zonta Club of Peel invite you to join them in Conversation English Sessions to be held at Greenfields Family Centre, Murdoch Drive each Monday, to practice English and make new friends. Phone Livia on 0407 500 657

University of the Third Age

Every Wednesday and Thursday

The University of the Third Age meets at the Anglican Community Centre at 2 Leslie Street. U3A is a world wide organisation for the over 50's to broaden knowledge in a friendly atmosphere. A variety of relevant talks are given with no exams or tests. U3A also organises excursions, social events, coffee mornings or lunches with like minded people. U3A's meetings are held each Wednesday and Thursday from 1.30 to 3.30pm with a break for afternoon tea. For further details, see U3A's website: www.u3amandurah.org.au.

