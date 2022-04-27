latest-news,

April 30 Come down to Novara Foreshore Falcon and have a great night out with family and friends. There is an awesome selection of food trucks for you to enjoy and some great music to listen to. Free giant games for the kids to enjoy. There will be donation cans around so if you can spare a dollar please drop it in the can to help out. The money will go towards Horse Power Peel. April 30-May 29 Be delighted, challenged and intrigued by the annual Masterpieces art competition and exhibition celebrating the depth of talent of Mandurah's emerging artists. Look out for practical art workshops leading into the exhibition specifically designed for young creatives. This exhibition runs 10am-4pm Wed-Sun. May 4-31 The Mandurah Museum will be hosting an exhibition dedicated to Australia's love of local maritime history. The museum will exhibit three local stories, one being the mysterious disappearance of The Avaneta in 1968. It also includes a documentary titled 'Moogy's Yuki' (Moogy's Bark Canoe) for visitors to enjoy. The museum is open Tuesday to Friday from 10am - 4pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 11am - 3pm. May 2 For those members of the culturally and linguistically diverse community, the Zonta Club of Peel invite you to join them in Conversation English Sessions to be held at Greenfields Family Centre, Murdoch Drive each Monday, to practice English and make new friends. Phone Livia on 0407 500 657 Every Wednesday and Thursday The University of the Third Age meets at the Anglican Community Centre at 2 Leslie Street. U3A is a world wide organisation for the over 50's to broaden knowledge in a friendly atmosphere. A variety of relevant talks are given with no exams or tests. U3A also organises excursions, social events, coffee mornings or lunches with like minded people. U3A's meetings are held each Wednesday and Thursday from 1.30 to 3.30pm with a break for afternoon tea. For further details, see U3A's website: www.u3amandurah.org.au. Send us an email Have an event you'd like to promote? We'd love to hear from you. Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au with details on the date, location, contact information and a photo.

