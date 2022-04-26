latest-news,

With the 2022 rugby league season underway, the Mandurah Storm Rugby League Club is focussed on having the best season yet, after a monumental first win in 2021. Rugby newbie Kane Briggs had his first season with the Storm last year, and took home the club's rookie of the year. The 20-year-old cemented himself as a valuable player, with his soccer background assisting with the stamina required for the game. "I started playing rugby after a few mates asked me to have a go. Within the first week I realised I really enjoyed it," Briggs said. Being a complete beginner to the game, Briggs said it was nerve-wracking at first. "I'd never played before - I'm a soccer player and yeah... it's very different," he laughed. Read more: Mandurah Storm Rugby League Club Seniors score first win since formation But Briggs soon found his feet, with the older players keen to take him under their wing. "The club's amazing. They really look after everyone and give everyone a fair shot. "There's a lot of men who have been playing since the club started and they are always there to help the newbies." In the first round, the Storm didn't take the win - but played a formidable first half. "Coming out in the first half we gave it all we had and were on top. The second half injuries were coming along and the other team slowly ran away with it in the last ten minutes." The second round will see the Storm face off against the Ellenbrook Rabbitohs, who they beat last year to take home their first win. "Round two we have the team we beat last year for our first club win. We are all looking forward to it - it's going to be a hard game, they won't make it easy for us. "The Mandurah Storm is usually overlooked - but we have come such a long way. "We started pre-season early this year to make sure we were prepared to come out strong." Briggs said he was looking forward to the Storm's game against the Rockingham Sharks, with a friendly banter between the teams. "We're not the strongest teams in the competition but it's always the best game of the season."

