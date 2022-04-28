lisa munday, member for dawesville, mcgowan government, state government, labor party

MP Lisa Munday talks about the last 12 months as the Member for Dawesville. "This time last year I was being sworn into Parliament as the Member for Dawesville. On this day I remember sitting in the chamber wondering what the next 12 months was going to hold for me - but knowing confidently that I was going to work hard and be present in my community as much as possible. "A year on, and I'm proud to be a part of a McGowan Government that has worked with the community to keep the economy on track to again be the envy of the nation, with the lowest unemployment rate of any of the states. Having a job is critical to one's wellbeing and confidence, and we have done everything in our power to create and preserve local jobs. At a local level, I'm also proud to contribute to work behind the scenes as we deliver on our commitment to duplicate the Mandurah Estuary Bridge, with community consultation beginning later this year. "Works continue on the long overdue $152 million upgrade of Peel Health Campus, with the hospital also coming back into public management in August next year. It's also been rewarding to co-chair the Peel-Harvey Estuary Protection Plan with my Mandurah neighbour David Templeman MLA. "I'm proud that so many of my election commitments are already funded. So many fantastic initiatives will benefit our community, such as assisting South Mandurah Cricket Club to build new greens and mats and providing funding towards a girl's changeroom facility at Halls Head Football Netball Club. "We are delivering a range of projects for our local public schools, including our Primary School Science Program that will see a classroom converted into a science lab at Falcon PS, Ocean Road PS and South Halls Head PS. "This year has been a difficult one for so many and I've met so many local heroes that have pitched in to help others. Volunteers such as Kath Palmer and her Hands Up Team, and Ron Withnell, who wears many hats and is always working hard for the Red Cross."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38dBZsXf86TNTVtz3cdNzN8/75a345f5-2980-473e-acf2-2d68e438f3ba.jpg/r0_330_2400_1686_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

MP Lisa Munday proud to be making a difference in her community

BOOSTING THE ECONOMY: Dawesville MP Lisa Munday says her government has worked hard to create and preserve local jobs. Photo: supplied MP Lisa Munday talks about the last 12 months as the Member for Dawesville.

