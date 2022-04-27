latest-news,

The Peel Estuary Guardians have celebrated the birth of a new dolphin calf in Mandurah's waterways. The new arrival on April 14 comes as the breeding and calving season draws to a close, with five more dolphins expected to give birth within the next few weeks. This year, 15 dolphin calves have been born on inland estuaries and the coast. However, two dolphins in the Peel have been reported deceased in the last week alone. While the causes of these deaths are often unknown, Peel Estuary Guardians volunteer Robyn Bickell said boats, illness and pollution were common threats to dolphin life. "It's heartbreaking for us, they're like our family," Ms Bickell said. "Sometimes we're looking to find them and won't see them for a long time. It really affects our community." Read more: Ms Bickell said it was important to make waterways a safe habitat to support young dolphins especially after leaving their mothers. She added that some of the ways the community could help include picking up rubbish, disposing of fishing line and giving dolphins space away from boats. With the work contributed by the Estuary Guardians volunteers, Ms Bickell said local dolphin calves had a 70 per cent survival rate.

