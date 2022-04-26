latest-news,

The Mandurah Museum will be hosting an exhibition dedicated to Australia's love of local maritime history. 'Remarkable - Stories of Australians and their boats' showcases the stories of local marine history. Across Australia, 12 maritime stories will be showcased. The Mandurah Museum will exhibit three local stories, one being the mysterious disappearance of The Avaneta in 1968. It also includes a documentary titled 'Moogy's Yuki' (Moogy's Bark Canoe) for visitors to enjoy. "After a period of drought, bushfire, COVID-19 and floods, the chance for regional communities to enhance a national exhibition with their own content is a great opportunity for outreach and community development," Australian National Maritime Museum director Kevin Sumption said. "It gives affected communities the chance to share their stories both locally and nationally." The exhibition kicks off from May 4 - 31, as a part of an 18 month national tour across regional Australia. The Mandurah Museum is open Tuesday to Friday from 10am - 4pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 11am - 3pm. The exhibition was curated by the Australian Maritime Museums Council, in collaboration with the Australian National Maritime Museum.

