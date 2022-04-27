latest-news,

The first weekend of the PFNL's 2022 season has proven this year could be anyone's game, with the league's two top teams facing big losses right off-the-bat. Last year's premiers, the South Mandurah Falcons were taken to task by the Mandurah Mustangs, who played a consistent four quarters to take the 76-49 win. Mustangs coach John Costello said he was pleased with the effort the boys brought into the first game. "I felt relieved - it was good to get the club off to a good start," he said. "We played a pretty even four quarter effort first up. "Our midfield and half-back line were very solid all day." Costello said some standouts of the match included Tom Carroll, Brendon Jones and Travis Durnan, who took out best on ground. "The boys were pumped after the game. To get a game against last year's premiers first up - they knew they were in for a big one with a new group. They delivered first up, which is an encouraging sign." Across the way at Anniversary Park in Rockingham, the Pinjarra Tigers scored an unbelievable 102-59 win against last year's runners up, the Rockingham Rams. Pinjarra coach Craig Milward said despite the pushback of the first round and a lot of changes to the side, the Tigers came out of the gate strong. "We've got a fairly new side with about twelve changes. We've had two or three retirements, a few moved over east and then a balance of a few exploring options with other clubs." Milward recruited three ex-WAFL players - Nick Merritt and Rohan Kerr and Laine Rasmussen, who he said were solid additions to the side. "The rest of the team we have filled with young local colts and reserves who have stepped up and deserve the opportunity. "The boys have been looking forward to getting back out there - we started training in December. With the season being pushed back it was a pretty long pre-season and they were itching to get out." Milward said the first quarter against Rockingham held some of their best performances - and despite a brief lull in the third quarter, the team came back out for a strong finish. With a focus on developing and progressing the club's youth players, Milward said the performance and strong play from both the senior players and former colts was a testament to the club culture. "The younger guys, they're from like 17-19 years old - to see them perform that well puts a smile on your face. "When you get the more experienced players sharing their experiences with the younger guys - they're happy to soak it up. "And older guys are happy to tell the younger guys how good they are and pass along their knowledge," he laughed. Round four will see the Rams and the Falcons reunited for the first time since the premiership, while Halls Head will face off against Mundijong and the Mandurah Mustangs are set to take on Waroona.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/82af79d6-1c62-4f82-915c-9810a14dcc4e.jpg/r0_98_2048_1255_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg