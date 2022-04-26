Mandurah council to consider extending retail trading hours

latest-news,

Mandurah could soon have extended trading hours with City councillors set to vote on the issue at a meeting on Tuesday night. In November 2021, a community engagement survey and Cost Benefit Analysis was undertaken to assist with the decision making process on permanently extending trading hours. The proposed longer trading hours would allow stores to stay open until 9pm on Monday to Friday - three hours later than the current enforced closing time - and be open from 8am to 6pm on Sunday. Mandurah's retail trading hours are among the most restricted in Western Australia. According to the Cost Benefit Analysis results, 76.3 per cent of the community support the proposed extended hours for general shops. This was backed up with 68.8 per cent of Mandurah Matters survey respondents supporting the change in hours. If implemented, the extension is expected to provide a greater net benefit to the value of $11 million per annum. It also is expected to reduce turnover leakage to areas outside of Mandurah, and online shopping. These results come following the City receiving a petition signed by more than 600 people to extend trading hours. In response to the petition, councillors attended a workshop to discuss permanent changes to the existing trading hours. A workshop was conducted in February 2021, and a subsequent Committee of Council meeting was held in May where issues and options regarding extending trading hours were outlined and considered. Officers recommend councillors endorse the proposed permanent extension of retail trading hours for general stores in the City of Mandurah from the current 70 hours to 85 hours per week. Council is asked to note that officers will work closely with the Peel Chamber of Commerce and Industry and businesses that may be adversely affected by the changes, through business support programs and initiatives. This will include access to grant funding opportunities that assist with business transformation during the transition period. Related: If councillors vote for the proposed changes, City officers will lodge an application to the Department of Commerce for the Minister's consideration and approval. If approved, extended trading hours will begin on October 1, 2022. More to come.

