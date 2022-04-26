latest-news,

The 2021 PFNLW grand final saw the South Mandurah Falcons take out the premiership completely undefeated after a mind-blowing season's performance. This year, the Falcons have started off strong with a 56-7 win against the Mandurah Mustangs. 2021 runners-up the Pinjarra Tigers have shown they will be hot on South Mandurah's tail after a stellar first game, knocking out the Rockingham Rams by 53 points. Pinjarra Tigers coach Jason Mudge said the team had shown a united front with a cohesive play against the Rams, and that the first round and next week's bye would prepare them to face-off against their biggest rivals in round five. Read more: PFNL's Waroona Demons assigns new coach Rhys Bloxsidge "They played really well together and it was a strong performance," he said. "Rockingham came out hard and fast as usual and stuck with us for a quarter-and-a-half before they dropped their heads and fell away a bit. I'm really happy with the way the girls went about it." With a turnover of around eight players, Mudge said the team had to adapt and learn how to play together as a new side. "We're training with the boys this year," he said. "We had a bit of a turnover and have picked up a couple of Mandurah girls along with three newbies who have never played before. "If we play the way we want to play in every game and follow the right processes, we'll win more than we lose." In round five, the Tigers will come face-to-face with last year's premiers, and Mudge said they were ready to cement themselves as competitors. "The grand final rematch", he laughed. Read more: PFNLW player Jessica Skwirowski plays 50th game Mudge said the Falcons always brought their best game, and that Pinjarra always enjoyed the competition. "All the girls know each other. We've played them the last five years so they actually know each other pretty well." He said the relationship between the teams was "competition on the field and friendship off". South Mandurah coach Solomon Daw echoed Mudge's sentiments, adding that the Falcons always looked forward to meeting their biggest rivals. "We love playing Pinjarra - we pretty much always know it's going to be a good competition," Daw said. "Both sides generally bring their a-game and there's no shying away from it. "Throughout the season we are setting ourselves up and working towards that contest because we know it'll be the hardest." Daw said the Falcons had been able to retain around 75 per cent of last year's premiership side, including goal-kicking legend Ava Muir, who had to sit out the first game due to COVID-19, Anyssa Hardy and Skipper van Peer "Anyssa stepped up in the first game and played a blinder. She's a gun. "Skipper van Peer is back - she played a bit of Peel last year but she is 100 per cent back with us this year." The team also signed on some exciting new recruits with a wealth of experience in professional football. "We've picked up some really good players from Peel Thunder who wanted to take a step back and play for [the PFNLW] this year. "You lose some, but we always replace with quality players." Daw added that the first game was a good sign of what was to come from the team, despite a hard go of getting numbers together during training after the round one postponement. "The trainings and lead up into this competition have been broken up constantly having girls missing. It has been pretty hard to get a whole bunch together at one time, even scratch matches it was a struggle to get numbers together." Despite the struggle, Daw said he was looking forward to seeing what the team could achieve this season. "We're a work in progress at the moment - out of the first game's side there are probably eight girls that would be certain starters. But the girls who were there didn't miss a beat. "When we have top players out other girls cover beautifully. It's great to know whoever I throw out there will always get the job done." In round four, game two of the season, the South Mandurah Falcons will play the Rockingham Rams at Anniversary Park and the Pinjarra Tigers have a bye.

