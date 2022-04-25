latest-news,

After two years of COVID-19 lockdowns impacting Anzac Day commemorations, the City of Mandurah was able to gather together for both dawn and morning services. Thousands flocked to every corner of Peel, including Pinjarra, Dawesville, Serpentine Jarrahdale and central Mandurah. The main service at the Mandurah War Memorial began just after 10am, with representatives from the Australian Airforce, Army and Navy marching in the parade alongside Mandurah and Peel Pipe Band who kept time. Hats were held to chests as a war veteran led The Ode, ending with "we will remember them". Community members were called upon to lay wreaths at the memorial to honour fallen loved ones, which accompanied photographs of fallen soldiers and some of their belongings. Both the Australian and New Zealand national anthems were sung as the crowd looked on. After the Last Post, the thousands were quiet, with a minute of silence to finish the ceremony.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/bc978978-20a8-46c0-a618-89061f7eb0cf.JPG/r0_306_5184_3235_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg