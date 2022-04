latest-news,

A man has been taken to Royal Perth Hospital via rescue helicopter after his motorcycle reportedly fell on him near the intersection of Moore Street in Dwellingup. Police say they received a call to assist with the evacuation of a person whose motorcycle had fallen on them. A representative from RAC Rescue said the helicopter was set to land at the hospital around 1.30pm today, April 21. More to come.

Dwellingup man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle lands on him