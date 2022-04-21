latest-news,

If you've been watching this season of The Voice Australia, you will probably recognise Sam McGovern. The 22-year-old took the stage barefoot and relaxed donning a white, beachy shirt and shorts to perform his own powerful rendition of the U2 hit 'I still haven't found what I'm looking for'. By the end of his performance both Jessica Mauboy and Keith Urban had turned their chairs for Sam, a moment he said he would never forget. Sam said his song choice on the show was inspired by the tunes his mum and dad would blast in the family home every weekend. "My parents had really cool music taste," Sam said. "They would play all of these amazing influences who encouraged me to do music. Artists like Sting, the Police, U2, Dido and John Mayer." When Sam was five, his dad bought him his first guitar, something which would set his life on a whole different trajectory. "Music runs through the family I guess - my dad always walked around the house singing opera at the top of his lungs - he's pretty random like that," Sam laughed. "He sort of got me into singing and playing guitar - and then at school I did a little bit of music too. Most of the stuff that I know is self-taught, I haven't really had any official lessons." Sam attended Frederick Irwin Anglican College in Mandurah throughout both primary and high school, where he made a tight-knit group of friends. "Being a surfer, all I really used to do was wake up in the morning, go surfing with my mates, go to school and then go surfing again if it wasn't too dark." He recalled his first ever public performance - a year eight talent quest at school. "I did enter a talent competition at school - it was the only performance I had done by myself... it was pretty funny." Sam started taking his music more seriously when he turned 18, gigging and writing for a few years to start to make a name for himself in independent music. He released his first single, followed by his first EP Surface Depth in February of 2022. His decision to audition for The Voice stemmed from wanting to share his music with a wider audience, and take the next step into his future. "I have been really trying to put myself out there, I'm 100 percent independent. This was the biggest opportunity to put myself out there and say to Australia 'I want to do this' - and who knows what can come from it." When Jessica Mauboy and Keith Urban both turned their chairs and erupted into a verbal bidding war over Sam, explaining why they would each be his perfect coach, Sam couldn't believe his eyes. "I went out on stage thinking no matter if anyone turns or not just to be grateful I was out performing for those people. When they both turned - that was all I needed. "They are both so amazing and I look up to them so much. It was quite funny because Jess really pitched to me she was really passionate about it and seemed so genuine and kind and really wanted me. "Keith was exactly the same but I think Jess wanted to fight a little bit more because seeing my guitar she probably knew I might want to go with Keith." Sam did eventually choose for Keith Urban to be his coach, and he walked off the stage to celebrate with loved ones, including proud parents who had watched the audition over Zoom. "My parents were so stoked - they were watching via webcam because they couldn't join me in Sydney due to COVID. They were ecstatic. "Just how I said to them that it didn't feel real and felt like it went past in a flash, they said the same. They were so proud - they are the biggest support I have in my life." Despite moving from Mandurah to Perth to be closer to the music scene, Sam said he came home to visit as often as he could. "My parents are still in Mandurah and I come home a lot to catch up with the family. "I also can never say no to a good roast from mum," he laughed. He said reflecting on his journey until now had been amazing, and that all of the moments in his life had led him to now. "Everything I did led me to where I am. And that's the thing about my audition song, I personally felt like I related to it - I still haven't found what I'm looking for. I know what I want but I'm still searching for it." Catch Sam on The Voice Australia from Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel 7. To follow Sam's journey, you can find him on instagram: @sam_mcgov.

