After being postponed due to COVID restrictions, the PFNL season is set to begin this weekend with a special ANZAC round. General manager Geoff Hiller said the meaning of ANZAC was important to the league, and the round would be significant. "...This is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand which broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations and the contribution and suffering of all those who have served," Hiller said. "It's a time to remember the significance of our past history." The weekend will see Mandurah Mustangs take on last year's premiers the South Mandurah Falcons, and Mustangs coach John Costello said the side would debut some new recruits. Among the new recruits are WAFL players, premiership players from both the Peel and South West leagues and former Peel Thunder captain Brendon Jones. "We've had a huge off-season," Costello told the Mail. Despite having limited opportunities to have scratch matches and shift-working schedules making it hard to get the full team together for training, Costello said the boys would go into round one undaunted. "Hopefully by Saturday we will have close to a full-strength side... I think with the side we've got, if we stay fit and healthy we can definitely finish top four." Costello said the club had also been taking to social media to announce new recruits and get people excited for the first game. Underdogs Halls Head will head into the weekend facing off against the Waroona Demons. Halls Head coach Robert Maclean said this season would be "really exciting" for the club. "We've picked up a few recruits - a lot of our colts who played in the grand final last year have moved up into the seniors side," he said. "We had a great training session last night - all of our league side was down at training." Despite the slight lapse after the season was initially postponed, Maclean said the team had picked up momentum again. "Everyone's pretty over-exuberant at the moment," he laughed. "Obviously going in we want to be competitive - with where we finished off last year it's a long road ahead and process to creep up the ladder. "We aren't going in with great, big expectations - as cliche as it sounds we will take it one week at a time - but I think the competition will be pretty even this year." The ANZAC games will take place on April 23 at Anniversary Park, Merlin Street Reserve and Rushton Park.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/5a614ea8-4947-4595-adb9-5bea9b400618.jpg/r0_229_1916_1312_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg