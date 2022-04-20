Hot rods, Peel footy, drive-in movies and more on this weekend

latest-news,

April 22 Come and check out the youth chillout zone at the skate park. Prizes, giveaways and more. Meet the youth team from the Billy Dower Youth Centre down at the Mandurah Skatepark from 12pm to 3pm. April 23 This Saturday will see the season kick off for the PFNL league. At 3pm, three games will be played across the region with the Mandurah Mustangs and South Mandurah versing each other. The Rockingham Rams will face off against Pinjarra at Anniversary Park. Halls Head and Waroona will play at Merlin Street Reserve. April 23 Enjoy the beauty of Mandurah while wandering from venue-to-venue, sampling fine beverages from popular WA breweries. Grab your tickets to this self-guided brewery tour where local restaurants, bars and cafes will partner with premier breweries to bring you Mandurah's first Brewed by the Bay event. For tickets search Brewed by the Bay on the City of Mandurah website. April 23-24 The popular Drive-in Outdoor Cinema is back after the event sold out quickly in 2021. This year there will be a larger screen to accommodate more vehicles. House of Gucci will be played on Saturday night and Clifford will be on Sunday. The cost will be $15 per vehicle, and food trucks will be onsite. Masks will be mandatory within the event footprint when not in your vehicle and a proof of vaccination should be easily accessible when asked. April 24 Live Lighter MAX Pinjarra is shaping up to be another fun family day out. On April 24, the event will play host to over 300 of WA's finest hot rods and street machines. Add trade and market stalls, a food truck festival, plenty of free entertainment for the kids and it is a great day out for everyone. The horsepower competition is fierce and the addition of lawn mower racing has added a brand new dimension to the event. Gates open at Sir Ross McLarty Oval, Pinjarra at 10am and the event finishes at 3pm. Admission prices are $10 for adults, with children under 16 free. Proof of vaccination is not required and masks are encouraged in crowded areas. April 24 The Zonta Club of Peel are holding their 28th Annual Golf and Auction Day to raise money for breast cancer research. Tickets are $55 per person and include 7am Breakfast, 9-hole ambrose gunshot, prizes, auction and lunch. Dress code is pink. For more information, contact Bev Jackson on 0429 351 281 or email on beverley.jackson8@bigpond.com If you'd like to register a team, head to www.mandcountryclub.com.au April 25 For the first time since 2019 Anzac services will be held across the Peel region. For details about the commemorations in Mandurah, Pinjarra, Dawesville, Serpentine Jarrahdale and driveway dawn services visit, Mandurah Mail Send us an email Have an event you'd like to promote? Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au with details on the date, location, contact information and a photo.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/1802fecb-0c9f-4499-b5fa-14476872fa37.jpg/r0_332_5472_3424_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg