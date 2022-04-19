ANZAC Day 2022: Where to commemorate in Peel

latest-news,

In 2020 and 2021 residents united at the end of their driveways to pause and pay respects to the Anzacs who fought for their countries at touching dawn services. However, this year people will be able to come together for services across the Peel region. If you're planning to attend a service COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Residents are asked to social distance and wearing masks will be encouraged. If you're having any flu-like symptoms on the day don't attend. Arrive at 5.30am at the Mandurah War Memorial for a 6am start at the dawn service. The main service will start at 10.15am at the Mandurah War Memorial. The parade will step off at 10.20am near the Mandurah skatepark, Hall Park and make their way to the memorial. Following the service a gunfire breakfast will be available at the Mandurah RSL on 20 Rouse Road, Greenfields. Related: Mandurah ANZAC Day services going ahead for the first time in two years Any further information, call 95814781 or email secmanrsl@westnet.com.au On April 24 there will be an Anzac eve service at the Coolup War Memorial followed by light refreshments. The dawn service on Anzac Day will begin at 6am at the memorial on Henry Street. This will be followed by a gunfire breakfast at the Pinjarra RSL. The parade will step off from the town centre at 10.45am. The main service at the Pinjarra War Memorial will begin at 11am. The Memorial is a grassed area and suitable for wheelchairs. Related: This will be followed by refreshments at the Pinjarra RSL at 12pm. There is plenty of parking within the Pinjarra shopping district. For more information contact, Sue O'Donnell on 0478 636 732 or email sueod1951@bigpond.com The dawn service in Dawesville will commence at 5.30am at the memorial on 166 Estuary road. This year there is no gunfire breakfast after the service. The processional march will form up at 8.30am and commence at 8.45am at the Serpentine Fire Station on 1514 Karnup Road. The ceremony commences at 9am at Clem Kentish Hall on 24 Wellard Street. Refreshments to follow. If you can't make it to a service, RSLWA is encouraging people to once again embrace the driveway dawn services and gather in their driveways, on balconies, in living rooms or at the farm gates throughout the state. For 2022, RSLWA has partnered with Radio 94.5 and Triple M Radio Network to deliver a live broadcast of Dawn Service which begins at 5.55 am and concludes at 6.30 am. Stickers and knitted poppies are available at the Mandurah RSL to decorate your front yard and wheelie bins for a driveway dawn commemoration.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/7bc26d77-4503-4a49-8eab-5f7bf731e8d0.jpg/r0_476_4384_2953_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg