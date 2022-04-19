Junior pennant teams play off in a first for Singleton Golden Bay Tennis Club

latest-news,

For the first time in its 45 year history, the Singleton Golden Bay Tennis Club had junior pennant teams play off in the Tennis West competition. The club entered three teams, Boys 18/U Division 4, Boys 15/U Division 12 and a Mixed boys and girls 13/U. Tennis Lessons Perth coach Peter Gerrans said the club couldn't have been more proud of how the teams went. All three sides made the finals but unfortunately none came back with the shield. Despite no wins the players are looking forward to the next summer season. Singleton Golden Bay Tennis Club secretary Steve Grainger said he was excited about the new growth of both juniors and seniors at the club. "The club is just getting bigger - we are up to 55 members now," he said. "The juniors have been going great guns ever since they came to the club." Mr Grainger said the club was for everyone. "Even just on Tuesday we had people playing from the age of 14 up to 89 years old," he said. "We gather every Tuesday and Friday morning to play tennis but also socialise." He said he was looking forward to more people joining since the courts had been resurfaced. The resurfacing of the courts was done to match the colours of the Australian Open. This now provides players and members with first class tennis facilities. Read more: In conjunction with tennis coaches from Tennis Lessons Perth, there are many programs for all levels that cater for children from beginners to the competitive/pennant player. For further information on adult social and court hire, please contact Steve on 0457 236 538 or for all junior enquiries, please contact Peter on 0417 935 659.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/0d1ca4f3-40d4-48d7-a09c-88dd07001c6b.JPG/r0_212_4838_2945_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg