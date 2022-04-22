latest-news,

Theatre aficionado Craig Griffen has made a name for himself in the WA theatre scene in many ways - first, as an actor, now as a director. Craig's breakout role was Edna Turnblad in Stray Cats Theatre Company's production of Hairspray, which was performed at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre in 2012. From there, he went on to play other iconic roles such as the cowardly lion in the Wizard of Oz and Chef Louis in the Little Mermaid. In 2013, Craig dipped his toe into the directing pool, starting with the complex play Closer by Patrick Marber. From there, he went on to direct a number of theatre's most iconic shows, including Spring Awakening, Sweeney Todd, Urinetown and Next to Normal. He became known for his inimitable set design, costumes and out-of-the-box ideas, which led him to winning several WA theatre awards. Craig's latest project is the Western Australian premier of StarKid musical Firebringer, where he will lead a cast of 15 actors back into the prehistoric era, when fire was first discovered. "After directing a show as heavy in content as Next to Normal, I wanted to work on something lighter and full of laughs," Craig said. "People in my circle of friends suggested we consider a StarKid show. We eventually settled on Firebringer as we knew it would give us room to play aesthetically." With the 1994 film of The Flinstones being one of Craig's favourite production designs, he said he knew it would be the perfect jumping off point for his show. "Our Firebringer is a huge aesthetic departure from existing productions and is easily one of the biggest shows I have ever produced. "15 cast members, a huge number of props, more (and larger) sets than I've ever designed, 60+ costumes... so I think audiences will be hugely surprised and satisfied." He said he had assembled a stellar production team who would help bring the magic of StarKid to the stage. "I'm very excited to be working with my incredible production manager Steven Correia again. Steven shares my commitment to ambition, artistic growth and professionalism and he has been essential to this shows development. "The musical director for Firebringer is Mathew Leak, who is making his debut as an MD after appearing on stage previously. Mathew has coached our incredible cast vocally and they sound incredible - I can't wait for audiences to see and hear this intensely talented cast tread the boards." Actor Alex Banham will be playing multiple roles in the production, being assigned as principal costume designer and playing the role of Ducker. The Baldivis local said when the show came up, it was a no-brainer for him to get involved. "I'm a StarKid fan, so I was drawn to the show from the get-go, but initially I was just going to be the costume maker," Alex said. After deciding to audition last minute, he managed to snag the role of Ducker, a role he said was a "fun challenge" for him. "He's a massive stretch for me, he's the opposite of me in many ways. "He's lots of fun, he's campy and kooky and I'm having a blast bringing him to life." As for his role as costume maker, he said he had help from some skilled sewers to help him make the almost 70 costumes in the production. "Craig knew I wanted to do costumes and was gracious enough to trust me to do them. "It's been stressful, but ultimately really rewarding seeing all of my efforts on the cast up on that stage." Alex added that audiences could expect a "fun, campy, prehistoric romp", and should come "expecting to laugh and have a great time." Firebringer performs from May 6-21, and tickets can be purchased via TazTix.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/e0466a95-e02a-40f7-91fc-7b0985b151c3.jpg/r0_355_4128_2687_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg