What's On: Action-packed school holiday events

April 16-18 This Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday the Men from the Shed will have their trailer stocked full of popular children's wooden toys and furniture. Saturday is the Give-Away Toy Day, along with a one day raffle with four really great prizes, the guys will be on hand from 10am until 7pm. On Sunday and Monday they will be open from 10am until 3pm. Look for the Mandurah Men's Shed stand between the City of Mandurah's new maze and Tod's Cafe. April 16-18 Hop on into a range of egg-cellent events during April as part of the City of Mandurah's Easter festivities. There will be fun, games and events for the whole family to enjoy throughout Mandurah's City Centre from Saturday, April 16, adding to the community's joy and excitement of the Easter holidays. The Easter events include a maze and music on the bay. Hunt around the Easter Maze for a chance to win a prize. For more information about Mandurah's Easter events go to www.mandurah.wa.gov.au April 17 Come to King's Carnival this Easter Sunday for a fun day out. There is three super sessions with unlimited rides/mini golf, thousands of eggs to be won, fun, games and prizes. Limited numbers, so don't miss out. April 23-24 The popular Drive-in Outdoor Cinema is back for Easter 2022 after the event sold out quickly in 2021. This year there will be a larger screen to accommodate more vehicles. House of Gucci will be played on Saturday night and Clifford will be on Sunday. The cost will be $15 per vehicle, and food trucks will be onsite. Masks will be mandatory within the event footprint when not in your vehicle and a proof of vaccination should be easily accessible when asked. April 24 The Zonta Club of Peel are holding their 28th Annual Golf and Auction Day to raise money for breast cancer research. Over the past 27 years a total of $271,544.35 has been raised on the day. Tickets are $55 per person and include 7am Breakfast, 9-hole ambrose gunshot, prizes, auction and lunch. Dress code is pink. For more information, contact Bev Jackson on 0429 351 281 or email on beverley.jackson8@bigpond.com If you'd like to register a team, head to www.mandcountryclub.com.au Send us an email Have an event you'd like to promote? Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au with details on the date, location, contact information and a photo.

