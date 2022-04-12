latest-news,

A new renewable energy project could see Alcoa Pinjarra's alumina productions almost half its emissions. In the lead up the 2022 federal election, the Liberal government promised $8.6 million, through the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), to the $19.7 million project. The project will look at the feasibility of replacing gas-fired calcination with electric calciners powered by renewable energy. Low emissions aluminium is one of six priority areas identified under Australia's Technology Investment Roadmap to help industries reduce emissions while promoting economic growth. Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor attended the Alcoa Pinjarra refinery alongside Canning MP Andrew Hastie to announce the funding. Mr Taylor said if successful this technology could be used across the world. "Climate change is a big issue for Australia but we need to deal with it in a way to avoid trade off between the economy and bringing down emissions," he said. "This is exactly why we're funding projects like this - this is technology not taxes in action. "We are deploying smart ways to bring down emissions and at the same time strengthen operations like the Alcoa Pinjarra refinery." The project will be delivered in two stages. The first stage will involve a commercialisation study and a small scale pilot to test the viability of electrifying the calcination process and will run until the end of 2023. The second stage involves the construction of a larger 1.4MW electric calciner pilot at Alcoa's Pinjarra refinery that will begin in 2024. If the project is proven feasible, it will generate up to 25 jobs for the region. Mr Hastie said this investment was a vote of confidence in the Peel region and heavy industry by the federal government. "Alcoa is the backbone of the economy here in the Peel region," he said. "That's why this investment is so important because we want to keep those jobs - we want to keep heavy industry here in the Peel region." Read more: The state government is contributing $1.7 million to the project through its Clean Energy Future Fund, while CSIRO is providing technical expertise for the heating element technology validation and selection.

