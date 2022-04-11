latest-news,

Chris Wing has been coaching athletes and unlocking the full potential of their bodies for years, a line of work he fell into in his early life as an athlete himself. Fascinated by sport science and the human biology behind what makes an athlete, Wing worked hard to get his bachelor's degree and went on to coach a number of football teams in both the UK and Australia. In 2019, Wing signed on to be a strength and conditioning coach at the Peel Regional Academy of Sport, where he has spent the past three years training young athletes preparing to take the next steps in their career. Wing said his first professional coaching gig came after he graduated University with the Barton Rovers Football Club. "I'm originally from the UK - and I played football myself. I really enjoyed my own training and took an interest in sports science, so it was natural for me to want to go into that side of things," he said. "I volunteered with some local teams to get some experience and I really enjoyed the mechanics of everything. The Barton Rovers was my first foray into earning some money out of coaching." His first professional coaching job taught him a lot about "learning on the job" and helped him to further develop his craft outside of an academic institution. "When you're at uni you learn certain things and think when you get to your job you'll have everything you would ever need to run strength and conditioning - but when I got there, there was nothing I could use," he laughed. "It was a reality check of what I always tell athletes 'context is key' - you can't program stuff you don't have access to, which was a big learning curve for me. Your environment will dictate how much is possible." After Wing secured the job as coach at the Peel Regional Academy of Sport, he got to work training the Peel's upcoming young stars, a totally different experience, he said, to coaching seniors. "You get so much working with kids. With seniors in their 20s they are pretty well-trained and seeing a big improvement is somewhat difficult. "With young athletes, some come in and don't know what a dumbbell is, then within a year they're lifting something quite heavy." A year after starting, Wing was promoted to head strength and conditioning coach, with more responsibilities and a renewed sense of pride in his work. Among Wing's responsibilities are improving athleticism and robustness for each sport, enabling an athlete's body to put up with the rigors of each composition and improving strength, endurance, speed and performance. "We do this through a physical assessment when we screen athletes as they start. This gives us an idea of where they're at physically and what they're capable of, this also highlights any weaknesses. "We then build a program based on the individual needs of each athlete and reassess every three months." Some highlights Wing has experienced throughout his career include coaching a young girl through a serious injury. "This athlete had an awful lower leg injury - it was a potentially career-threatening injury. We worked really hard with her on her rehab and to see her get into the state 18s team was a massive highlight." Wing also recalled a time when he made an impression on an athlete who decided he no longer wanted to pursue professional sport. "... I got an email from his mum who said he had joined a local gym and really enjoyed working out - and that he wouldn't have done that without us. "We work to get people into elite sport, yes, but we also work to help people become good human beings who enjoy being active and happy. It was an out-of-left-field highlight. It showed I made an imprint on that child." When he's not coaching or playing sport, Wing is spending time with his fiancé and 19-month-old daughter. The family lives in Erskine, and Wing said they all valued keeping active and having quality time together. "My fiancé is a physio actually - we use her if we're ever stuck on an injury. "I'm currently completing a PHD in sport science, between that and the academy that's a lot of my time. I'm sport mad really, if I'm not watching it or in the gym... there's not a lot else. I like to ride about 150km a week on my bike," he laughed. "I also really love being a dad."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/a3a54898-871a-43ad-961c-13d9e8f0b086.jpg/r0_315_1438_1127_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg