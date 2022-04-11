Pinjarra Primary takes part in virtual Sculpture by the Sea education program

community,

Students from Pinjarra Primary school have been given a virtual tour of Alcoa's Sculpture by the Sea experience, with this year being the first with an online adaptation to accommodate COVID protocols. Year six art students alongside their teacher Robyn Willers were given a virtual tour of the 2022 exhibition, which featured artists Carolina Aresenii and Stephanie De Biasi. The program has worked in conjunction with the popular Cottesloe exhibition since its inception 18 years ago. After viewing the virtual tour of the exhibition, the students participated in an artist-led workshop recreating the sustainability and community focused sculpture Fossil. Read more: WA government announces heritage funding for places in Mandurah, Bunbury and Busselton The sculpture Fossil was constructed from recycled cat food cans that were collected and donated by members of the community which have been threaded onto a metal armature. Alcoa and Sculpture by the Sea educators supplied aluminium products along with lesson plans to teachers to help facilitate the workshops from afar. Pinjarra Primary teacher Robyn Willers said the program gave the children a unique opportunity to extend their arts education beyond the classroom. "While we were unable to experience a firsthand view of the sculptures, students did maintain a personal connection with artists through digital learning," she said. "Carolina and Stephanie shared their story as they talked about the creative process making their sculpture Fossil. "It was a fun and valuable experience to participate in an online workshop where children used weaving to create their own sculpture." To discover more visit Alcoa School Education Program via this link.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/9a78858f-29b0-4f3e-b2c6-80a44a8504fa.jpg/r1_97_1889_1164_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg