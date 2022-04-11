'Patience for all parties': Mandurah police prepare for school holidays

community,

As school holidays begin, Mandurah police are issuing a reminder to locals that the seasonal period should be a time of both "patience" and "responsibility". Senior Sergeant Ross Blake said school holidays could be a problematic time for some residents, but that issues could often be easily resolved. "We understand there are people who are used to spending and enjoying their time without any disturbance and obviously children are out and about wanting to enjoy their school holidays," he said. "In essence, we need to push for better understanding and patience for all parties." Snr Sgt Blake said that while residents were encouraged to understand there would be more children in the area, parents should also encourage their children to respect local residents. He added that if a resident had a small issue with a child's behaviour to engage with their parent rather than the child. "Engaging with the child will not get a responsible response, if you know who the parents are you can raise any concerns or issues with them." While some of the issues which arise throughout the school holidays are small scale, Snr Sgt Blake said residents should not be subjected to any antisocial behaviour. "On the flipside, any criminality or antisocial behaviour - always get in touch with us." He said there were a few areas in Mandurah where the relationship between residents and youths were hostile, and that they were working to address these concerns. "We are currently working with the council on a number of hotspot areas - there is a lot of friction around youths and local residents in the Dolphin Quay and Wannanup areas. "We are looking into environmental and educational areas." School holidays run from Saturday, April 9 to Monday, April 25.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/24b533fd-9d69-4393-976b-fee6b9a9c513.jpg/r0_37_589_370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg