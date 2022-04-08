Final block sells in 30-year-old Mariners Cove estate

latest-news,

Cedar Woods' 30 year-long commitment to helping homemakers live the Mandurah lifestyle has come to a close as it officially sells the final residence at the 900-lot Mariners Cove estate. The final settlement officially took place in mid-March, and the estate's newest resident, Ms Venn said she was looking forward to making the coastal community home. "I was really attracted to the amazing community that has been built at Mariners Cove and its connection to nature. It is essentially its own coastal city, with great access to an array of existing amenity," she said. "I feel very lucky to have snapped up the final residence at Mariners Cove and I'm so excited to start my next chapter on the waterfront." The much-loved coastal estate is known for its environmental focus, with 50 per cent of Mariners Cove reserved for conservation and regional open space. The estate boasts a 94-hectare wildlife reserve which helps protect the Creery Wetlands - an internationally recognised waterbird habitat. Cedar Woods WA State Manager Ben Rosser said he was delighted to be a part of this closing chapter for the flagship project. "It's great to see the final sale come through for Mariners Cove which closes an extremely successful chapter for Cedar Woods," he said. "Not many developments span over three decades. We're so proud to have made our mark at Mariners Cove and to have provided a high-quality waterfront lifestyle for our residents who will continue to enjoy its natural beauty for decades to come." Read more: Since the launch of Mariners Cove in the 1990's, Cedar Woods has gone on to successfully launch more than 17 new communities across WA and more than 30 developments. It has a long-standing history delivering communities in the wider Mandurah area including Port Mandurah Canals estate, The Fairways at Mandurah Country Club, Waterline Apartments in Halls Head and Aria and Nautilus Apartments in Rockingham.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/a03090da-d398-4caa-9205-1618bc8ae1d0.JPG/r0_285_5616_3458_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Final block sells in 30-year-old Mariners Cove estate