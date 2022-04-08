latest-news,

The call is out for young artists to showcase their artworks in the City of Mandurah's Masterpieces Youth Competition and Exhibition. Organisers of this year's competition, are on the hunt for budding artists aged 13-25 years to apply to have their works exhibited at Contemporary Art Spaces Mandurah (CASM), plus be in the running for some amazing awards and prizes. Applications for Masterpieces 2K22 are now open, and are closing soon on Friday, April 15. Artwork is due by Friday, 22 April. The competition presents a great opportunity for young Mandurah artists to have their works presented at a professional gallery. Masterpieces is designed to celebrate and showcase Mandurah's young artists in their chosen mediums including painting, drawing, sculpture and digital media. The theme of the competition is open, with artists encouraged to explore current social and critical topics that are important to them. Entries will be judged across three separate age categories; 13-15 years, 16-17 years and 18-25 years, with a prize pool of $2000 up for grabs. The Masterpieces exhibition will be on show from April 30 - May 29, and will include artist talks. Coinciding with the Masterpieces 2K22 exhibition, CASM are proud to welcome Isabella Richmond to their studio for the annual Youth Residency Program. Isabella was the recipient of the First Place award (16-17 years category) in the Masterpieces 2K21 competition, and will be commencing her residency from April 1. The residency program links emerging youth artists with industry mentors and assists in the development of their chosen art practice. The exhibition is a collaboration between CASM and the City of Mandurah's Youth Development team, with support from Terrace Art Framers. For more information about Masterpieces and how to apply, go to www.mandurah.wa.gov.au, visit CASM's Facebook page or contact CASM on 9550 3989.

Call for Mandurah young artists to get involved in Masterpieces 2K22