Mandurah Filipino-Australian Multicultural group welcomes everyone with open arms

The camaraderie felt in the Mandurah Filipino-Australian Multicultural Community (MFAMCI) group cannot be overestimated. The group welcomes everyone with open arms to their classes and events whether that be for cooking, arts and crafts, sewing, a community garden, Zumba, music, and soon markets. MFAMCI founder Carolina Allen has been a part of the Mandurah community for decades, joining as many groups as she could. From 2013 to 2019 she was the president of sports clubs until a major shoulder operation put her out of action. Still wanting to be a part of the community she decided to start MFAMCI. "Eight months before the pandemic in 2019 we became MFAMCI," Ms Allen said. "The purpose of the club is to be socially, physically and mentally active. "I want to create a place of harmony and inclusiveness." Through the help of City of Mandurah grants, MFAMCI put most of its events on for free and have no membership fee. Ms Allen said anyone can join. "All I want to do is embrace the community," she said. "If you want to make friends or just want to come for a cuppa our doors are open." MFAMCI member Sandy Aitchison said "everyone who comes to look joins because everyone is so easygoing and friendly". Read more: Currently, the group run cooking classes every Thursday from 10am to 12pm at the Greenfields Family and Community Centre. The classes have gained a big following on Youtube with the channel having over 1000 subscribers. The cooking has showcased meals from around the world. Now, Ms Allen is calling on food suggestions as she is running a cooking competition based on taste, simplicity, and price. She is hoping to turn the recipes into a cook book after the classes have ended. When asked what is next, Ms Allen said she had big plans for the future. "There's a lot of organisations that are helping the community but who's helping them?" "We can't help financially but we can give them a decent lunch or dinner once a month. "That is my next plan." To find out more about MFAMCI or to send in your food suggestions email mfamci@yahoo.com or visit, https://www.facebook.com/MFAMCI

