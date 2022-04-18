latest-news,

One Mandurah couple finally made the jump to run their own café after working in the hospitality industry for years. Cherita Jacebson and Fabrizio Francaz took over Beach Bites earlier this year, a corner café situated in the tranquil Dolphin Quay. It's an area the pair know well as they met while working as managers at Catch 22. In the space of a few months, the pair have gotten married and become the owners of Beach Bites while also looking after their young son. "After a while we decided we're really good at this why are we working for other people," Ms Jacebson said. "We could do it ourselves." Ms Jacebson had been working at Beach Bites for eight months before the previous owner decided to step down from the business. The couple jumped at the opportunity to run it themselves. However, the move from working under someone else to owning a business has not been an easy one. Up until recently, Ms Jacebson and Mr Francaz had no immediate family in Mandurah with their parents living in Italy and over east. Mr Francaz said it had been difficult tackling looking after their son and running a café but he wouldn't change it for the world. "Sometimes it's hard to get up in the morning but then you remember you get to work for yourself." "We don't have grandparents to just drop the baby off to we are very reliant on ourselves," Ms Jacebson said. "We've set this up by ourselves - it's all been off our own back with our own savings." The couple do everything from making a majority of the food in house, finding fresh and local ingredients, running social media and also taking delivery orders from Menulog. Beach Bites even offers unique breakfast platters that include waffles, pancakes, croissants, granola, and fruit. "Menulog is a fickle friend because once you turn it on you can't control how many orders come through," Ms Jacebson said. "On a busy morning if you suddenly get lots of online orders you've just got to roll with it. "But it's a price to pay for someone to be able to have our food, who would otherwise not be able to have our meals that day." Read more: Mr Francazi and Ms Jacebson said they wouldn't be able to do it without each other. "Cherita is my partner in crime, in business, in general. Really in every sense of the word," Mr Francazi said. "I know it sounds like the biggest cliché but he is my best friend - we both have a really good understanding of each other," Ms Jacebson added. "Hospitality is not for everyone but we hope to be here for a long time."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/4050b17c-1bf2-40df-97a0-a29843d2d253.JPG/r0_443_5184_3372_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg