Mandurah seniors have shared their "complete joy" with an audience at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre (MANPAC), celebrating the success of intergenerational arts program 'the Art of Connection'. Inspired by the ABC's program, 'Old People's Home for Four-Year-Olds', the MANPAC team, led by Mark Labrow and Alison Pinder aimed to show that the arts and connection transcended the barriers of age. Half of the program's participants were four-year-olds, and the other half were seniors over the age of 65, and it was designed to bring together two vastly different generations, with both benefitting from the connection with the other. For ten weeks, the group met up and made art and music together all while forming bonds and friendships which would last far beyond the program's end. Artists Kerry Davies and Mark Storen led the group activities, combining their years of arts experience to help facilitate each session. On April 5, the amalgamation of the program's experiences were presented in a short performance of an original song written by the group, and a video sharing thoughts of both parents of the children and the seniors. The group danced together and sung the words 'up up, off and away we go', as they moved through the audience to the front of the stage, donning binoculars like wilderness explorers. When the performance was finished, the children and seniors sat down together, laughing and chatting briefly before the room quieted to watch the video. Senior participant Fran shared how the program had changed her life. "I just want to say thank you parents for lending us your children," she said. "You have gone off and entrusted your children to us - I'm just so grateful you have lent us your children to draw all of this joy from." Sandie, the grandmother of one of the four-year-old participants, told the room that her grandson had benefitted greatly from the program. "He lost his granddad when he was five months old so he never knew his granddad. He doesn't have a lot to do with elderly people and he really connects to them." All the participants and parents agreed that the program was the "highlight of the week", with no-one ever wanting to skip a session. One senior participant shared a quote she felt summarised the entire experience. "One of the phrases I've found somewhere is 'a child reaches for your hand and touches your heart', and I think that's so true. They're so trusting and beautiful." A MANPAC representative told the Mail they hope to run this program again in future, and that the experience had been one of "the most rewarding" they have had.

