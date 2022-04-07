Easter festivities are just around the corner

latest-news,

April 7 The Mandurah Museum will be commemorating the service and sacrifice of Australian servicemen and women by having a display of memorabilia from a private collection by local resident Sandra Playle and showcasing some Mandurah locals who served in the First World War. April 9 Looking for something to do while you're out and about in the City Centre, then why not check out the Mandurah Ukulele Festival happening on the Eastern Foreshore. The Mandurah Ukulele Festival is a fundraising event for WA Mum's Cottage which will see a number of ukulele groups gather together to perform between 10am - 4pm. This is a free event, so why not grab some lunch, sit back, relax, enjoy the music and support a great cause. April 9 The main purpose of the meeting is to welcome a guest speaker who will address members and visitors on some aspect of family history. On April 9, Nicholas Reynolds will be presenting 'Australia's War in the Pacific'. Nicholas says the presentation will take a look at the Australian invasion and capture of German New Guinea and the allied attempts to find and fight the German navy's East Asia Squadron. The meeting, which is open to everyone, will commence at 1.30 pm at the MFHS Research Rooms, Library Precinct off Third Avenue, Mandurah. April 10 This is a boutique market that features high quality Perth based makers showcasing their beautiful, affordable, handmade and unique items. This is an all weather market with ample parking. Snacks and drinks will be available on the day. The event runs from 9am to 12pm at the Mandurah Senior Centre. April 16-18 Hop on in to a range of egg-cellent events during April as part of the City of Mandurah's Easter festivities. There will be fun, games and events for the whole family to enjoy throughout Mandurah's City Centre from Saturday, April 16, adding to the community's joy and excitement of the Easter holidays. The Easter events include a maze and music on the bay. Hunt around the Easter Maze for a chance to win a prize. For more information about Mandurah's Easter events go to www.mandurah.wa.gov.au Send us an email Have an event you'd like to promote? Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au with details on the date, location, contact information and a photo.

