One step closer to safer roads: David Bolt

It was October 2004 when the Shire of Murray first raised concerns about the number of large trucks - about 700 per day - and vehicles passing through the centre of Pinjarra. In the almost two decades since, we have been active in discussing and advocating a solution at both State and Federal level, and in 2017 we held a referendum with our community to get support for a plan that would solve the issue. 84.6 per cent of people backed what became known as the Pinjarra Heavy Haulage Deviation, a strategy to essentially divert oversized vehicles around the centre of Pinjarra. In an early morning call on Monday, 28th March, I was thrilled to be told that funding for the entire project was to be announced in the Federal Budget this year. The beneficial impact of this announcement cannot be overestimated. We will be able to divert large and dangerous vehicles off the central roads of Pinjarra every day, improving noise, air quality, and safety in the town. That act alone opens the door to us making Pinjarra less a rat run of heavy haulage, and more a pedestrian-friendly destination-town in keeping with the country personality our community tells us they want. It will mean a future with better public transport and more walkability for generations, and an increasing appeal for locals, tourists, and visitors to spend time, and money, in our town. It also means we can better plan for a significant increase in population in the coming decades and allows us to focus on delivering economic benefits and business activations that will lead to more jobs and more security. As Shire President, I am very proud of all those who work hard to contribute to these legacy moments, never giving up even when the task seems impossible. Announcements like receiving the full $200 million in funding for the Pinjarra Heavy Haulage Deviation live long in the memory and will genuinely transform our part of the world for decades to come. We don't yet know when construction will begin but we will continue to advocate to the State Government that it happens soon, as Main Roads should now be able to consult with the community with confidence to finalise engineering designs and timing, knowing funding has been secured. It will be important to ensure that the road has capacity for future growth and the exact alignment considers sensitive and important heritage and environmental areas. But it's appropriate to take a moment and acknowledge these milestones when they come along. I want to thank our Shire Staff, Councillors past and present, community, local businesses and especially our Federal and State members of parliament who have worked tirelessly, especially in recent years, to secure the significant federal funding and to advocate for this project. Although there is much still to be done, we're now on the right road.

One step closer to safer roads: David Bolt