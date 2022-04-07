Stage Three of Pinjarra Road works starting on April 11

latest-news,

Upgrades to Pinjarra Road will resume next week as the City of Mandurah starts the next phase of the road rejuvenation project. With the initial stages of the project now completed, stage three works will get underway from Monday, April 11 between Anstruther Road and Randell Street. The roadworks are being staged over several years, as funding permits, with the project area running the stretch of Pinjarra Road from Dower Street to the City Centre. Stage three roadworks will encompass an area of more than 3000sqm and include road reconstruction and resurfacing, and major improvements to stormwater drainage infrastructure within the current alignment. The project also includes upgrading the existing footpaths, pedestrian crossings and bus stops. Road closures will be in place, firstly for eastbound traffic before switching to the closure of westbound traffic. Minor detours will be in place to minimise inconvenience and to ensure access for local residents and businesses is maintained. The City acknowledges the disruption to community, especially local businesses, and thanks everyone for their patience during the delivery of this important project.

Stage Three of Pinjarra Road works starting next week